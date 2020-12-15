Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $41.09 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 20.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $253,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

