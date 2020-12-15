RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
RPT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.
RPT Realty stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $673.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About RPT Realty
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
