RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Upgraded to Overweight by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

RPT Realty stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $673.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 351.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

