Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

RY opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

