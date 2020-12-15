Roth Capital Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $160.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

ENPH opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

