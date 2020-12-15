Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $28.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVLV. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded Revolve Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Revolve Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,658,926 shares of company stock worth $213,109,140. 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 39.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.