Reviewing Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA)

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) and Commodore Applied Technologies (OTCMKTS:CXIA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Commodore Applied Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Compliance 4.43% 8.11% 4.61% Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A

43.6% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Commodore Applied Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharps Compliance and Commodore Applied Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Compliance $51.15 million 2.98 $2.27 million $0.14 66.14 Commodore Applied Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sharps Compliance and Commodore Applied Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Compliance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Commodore Applied Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Commodore Applied Technologies.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Commodore Applied Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications. The company also provides TakeAway Medication Recovery System that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; Black Pail Program for Rx, a solution with minimal segregation for the disposal of various pharmaceuticals; Inhaler Disposal to collect, transport, and destroy used pharmaceutical inhalers; Hazardous Drug Spill Control Kit for the cleanup of chemotherapy and other HD spills; TakeAway Recycle System for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems to collect, transport, and recycle light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, and government agencies, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Commodore Applied Technologies

Commodore Applied Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental monitoring and engineering services. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

