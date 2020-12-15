Reviewing Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Sector 5 (OTCMKTS:SFIV) and Huami (NYSE:HMI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Huami shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sector 5 and Huami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 5 N/A N/A N/A Huami 4.89% 12.61% 5.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sector 5 and Huami, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 5 0 0 0 0 N/A Huami 0 1 0 0 2.00

Huami has a consensus target price of $14.90, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. Given Huami’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huami is more favorable than Sector 5.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sector 5 and Huami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 5 $390,000.00 4.06 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Huami $834.88 million 0.86 $82.62 million N/A N/A

Huami has higher revenue and earnings than Sector 5.

Risk & Volatility

Sector 5 has a beta of -3.27, suggesting that its share price is 427% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huami has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huami beats Sector 5 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 5

Sector 5, Inc. focuses on selling branded electronic products for the educational and consumer electronics markets in North America. It focuses on the education market utilizing Chrome and Android operating systems utilizing a Google approval Chromebook. The company intends to offer Chromebooks, charging carts wirelessly, electronic whiteboards, large touch screens, classroom speakers, classroom microphones, and Chromebook HDMI connected monitors. Its distribution channel strategy includes B2B, primarily schools, as well as utilization of existing relationships with distributors that have retail channels looking for new products. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc. under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands. It provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Mi Fit and Amazfit mobile apps. Huami Corporation has strategic collaborations with Timex Group to develop smart watches; and AliveCor, Inc. to deliver a medical functionality to wearable devices. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

