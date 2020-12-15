Reviewing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.83 $4.86 billion $0.67 6.45 Bancolombia $6.65 billion 1.39 $935.21 million $3.86 9.99

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bancolombia. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 4.73% 4.27% 0.22% Bancolombia 4.78% 3.35% 0.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bancolombia 2 4 1 0 1.86

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 26.07%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

Summary

Bancolombia beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers. Its Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment provides transaction banking, investment banking, trust banking, and securities services, as well as advanced financial solutions for large corporations. The company's Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group segment offers corporate, investment, and transaction banking services for large corporate and financial institutions. Its Global Commercial Banking Business Group segment provides retail and commercial banking services, including loans, deposits, fund transfers, investments, and asset management services for local retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, and corporate customers. The company's Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for corporations and pension funds, such as pension fund management and administration, advice on pension structures, and payments to beneficiaries, as well as investment trusts for retail customers. Its Global Markets Business Group segment sells and trades in fixed income instruments, currencies, equities, and other investment products; originates and distributes of financial products; and provides treasury services comprising asset and liability management. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; financial support to real estate developers and mortgages for individuals and companies; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, restructurings, and structured financing; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; and digital banking platform, transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing services, as well as credit cards. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,083 branches; 16,740 banking correspondents; 556 PAMs; 219 kiosks in El Salvador and 117 in Colombia; and 6,169 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.