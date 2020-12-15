Reviewing KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares KBC Group and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KBC Group 15.16% 10.60% 0.74% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for KBC Group and BOC Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KBC Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KBC Group and BOC Hong Kong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KBC Group $11.28 billion 2.70 $2.79 billion $3.28 11.15 BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.52 $4.11 billion $7.77 8.14

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than KBC Group. BOC Hong Kong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KBC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

KBC Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC Group beats BOC Hong Kong on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services. It also provides Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 518 bank branches and 355 insurance agencies in Belgium; 225 bank branches in the Czech Republic; 117 bank branches; 208 bank branches in Hungary; 183 in Bulgaria; and 16 in Ireland. KBC Group NV serves customers through agents, brokers, and various electronic channels. The company was formerly known as KBC Bank and Insurance Holding Company NV and changed its name to KBC Group NV in March 2005. KBC Group NV was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. The company also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 190 branches, 280 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

