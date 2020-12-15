Reviewing Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) & Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Interep National Radio Sales (OTCMKTS:IREP) and Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Entercom Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A Entercom Communications -49.10% -3.14% -0.73%

50.9% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Interep National Radio Sales shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Entercom Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interep National Radio Sales and Entercom Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interep National Radio Sales 0 0 0 0 N/A Entercom Communications 0 3 1 0 2.25

Entercom Communications has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Entercom Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entercom Communications is more favorable than Interep National Radio Sales.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interep National Radio Sales and Entercom Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interep National Radio Sales N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Entercom Communications $1.49 billion 0.22 -$420.21 million $1.00 2.33

Interep National Radio Sales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entercom Communications.

Interep National Radio Sales Company Profile

Interep National Radio Sales, Inc. operates as an independent spot radio representation company serving radio broadcast clients, television, and Internet service providers in the United States. It provides national sales representation for clients whose diverse formats include country, rock, sports, Hispanic, classical, urban, news, talk, oldies, adult contemporary, jazz, and contemporary hits. The company also performs research, scheduling, billing, payment, pre-analysis, and post-analysis functions relating to the advertising time purchase. In addition, it provides sales and marketing of online advertising, as well as online marketing research to clients and advertisers. Further, the company provides concept development and sales promotion services, such as advertising support, merchandising, and sales incentive programs. It serves radio broadcast clients and advertisers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

