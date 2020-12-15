Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RPTX) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Repare Therapeutics had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Repare Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

RPTX stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,285,000. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,177,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,401,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,656,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,320,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

