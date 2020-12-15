Ren Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $250.63 million and approximately $24.91 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Huobi Global and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00453410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00020290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Kyber Network, DDEX, UEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.