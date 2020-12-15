Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Relx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,401,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

