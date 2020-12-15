Relx (NYSE:RELX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Shares of Relx stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
See Also: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.