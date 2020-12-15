Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RF. TheStreet upgraded Regions Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

