Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Redwood Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of -1,866.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $996.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RWT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.