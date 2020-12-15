Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.
Redwood Trust has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of -1,866.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.
RWT opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $996.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
