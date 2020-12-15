Raymond James Upgrades Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.35.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$0.63.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$94.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.65.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at C$492,234.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

