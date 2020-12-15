Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.23. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.