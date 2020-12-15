Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RAVN. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $96.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

