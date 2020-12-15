Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $6.93 on Friday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $700.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Quotient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Quotient by 20.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

