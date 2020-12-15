Qudian (NYSE:QD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qudian (NYSE:QD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90, Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.25%.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

