Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $278.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.33.

KWR stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 683.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.91. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

