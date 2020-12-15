Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $246.03 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

