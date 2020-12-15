Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of PULM opened at $1.32 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

