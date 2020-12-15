ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ProSight Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of PROS opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ProSight Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProSight Global by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

