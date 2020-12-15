Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,426 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.