Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. Profound Medical has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in Profound Medical by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Profound Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,818 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,365 shares in the last quarter.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

