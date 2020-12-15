Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Head-To-Head Review

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) and Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Drilling and Seadrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Drilling 2 6 6 0 2.29 Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Precision Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given Precision Drilling’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.2% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Seadrill shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Drilling has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Drilling and Seadrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Drilling $1.05 billion 0.26 $4.99 million N/A N/A Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.03 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A

Precision Drilling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Drilling and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Drilling -4.33% -2.26% -1.04% Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01%

Summary

Precision Drilling beats Seadrill on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry. This segment provides land drilling, directional drilling, and turnkey drilling services; and procures and distributes oilfield supplies, as well as manufactures and refurbishes drilling and service rig equipment. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 226 land drilling rigs, including 109 in Canada; 104 in the United States; 6 in Kuwai; 4 in Saudi Arabia; 2 in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and 1 in the country of Georgia. The Completion and Production Services segment provides service rigs for well completion, workover, abandonment, maintenance, and re-entry preparation services; wellsite accommodations; and oilfield surface equipment rentals, as well as pressure control services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2019, this segment operated 123 well completion and workover service rigs, including 114 in Canada; 9 in the United States; approximately 1,700 oilfield rental items, including surface storage, small-flow wastewater treatment, and power generation and solids control equipment; and 132 wellsite accommodation units in Canada. It also had 42 drilling camps in Canada. Precision Drilling Corporation was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited, an offshore drilling contractor, provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment offers drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relates to semi-submersible rigs and drill ships for harsh and benign environments in mid, deep, and ultra-deep waters. The Jack-up Rigs segment provides drilling, completion, and maintenance services for offshore exploration and production wells. Its drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environment in shallow waters. The Other segment offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 35 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 16 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

