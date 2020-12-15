PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Mizuho downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

