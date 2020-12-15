Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pool by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 204,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,517,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $346.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.85. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $391.49.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Sidoti increased their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $22,806,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

