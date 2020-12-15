Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $664.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.09. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $31,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.