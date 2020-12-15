Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

NYSE PAA opened at $8.59 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.