Piper Sandler Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $57.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.