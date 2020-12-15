Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) Critical Review

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Millennium Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.08 $111.71 million $7.36 13.40 Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Millennium Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Millennium Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Millennium Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Millennium Healthcare Company Profile

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

