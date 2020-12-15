Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

PNFP opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $9,762,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $464,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

