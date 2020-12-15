Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

