Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.55.

Shares of PM opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,913.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 141,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 134,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

