Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Personalis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.87. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $882,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,616 shares of company stock worth $15,730,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,616,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after buying an additional 1,987,582 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 59.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,293,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,362,000 after buying an additional 1,224,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 436,708 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 921,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,671 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Personalis by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

