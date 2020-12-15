Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,988 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cree by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cree by 6.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the third quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of CREE opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $104.27. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

