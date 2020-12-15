Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 139.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,827,000 after purchasing an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 1,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $452.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.81. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $471.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $190.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

