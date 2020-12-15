Perpetual Ltd Takes $748,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 240.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,242,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,926 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 39.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,929,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,318,000 after acquiring an additional 828,414 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.2% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,023,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 432,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after purchasing an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.