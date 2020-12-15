Perpetual Ltd Takes $141,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.81. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

