Perpetual Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 24.2% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Target by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 46,342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $170.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

