Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,698 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Public Storage by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $223.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.56. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.22.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

