Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,367,000 after acquiring an additional 74,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,764,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279,304 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BFAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 137.01, a P/E/G ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,724. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

