Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

NYSE AZN opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

