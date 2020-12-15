Perpetual Ltd Makes New $74,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after buying an additional 7,309,767 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $918,516,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,197 shares of company stock worth $13,930,367 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

