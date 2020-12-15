Perpetual Ltd Makes New $728,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 141.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

ANGL opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

