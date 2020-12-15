Perpetual Ltd Invests $37,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 403.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

