Perpetual Ltd Invests $145,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $10,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.39, for a total transaction of $119,302.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,472,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.23.

Etsy stock opened at $169.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.25. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.