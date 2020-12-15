Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 377 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

